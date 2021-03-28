Cloudy and cooler Sunday; mild temperatures return Monday

It was an active night of weather across central Indiana. Thunderstorms, some severe, formed ahead of a cold front and brought large hail and strong winds. There were several reports of hail over Boone and Hamilton counties from one cell around 10 to 11 PM. The super cell had a prominent hail core, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning. There were even reports of downed trees in the Carmel area.

The cold front that brought the showers and thunderstorms is now east of the area. Indianapolis already saw its high temperature (54°) shortly after midnight. The wind has shifted out of the west-northwest and temperatures will hold steady in the 40s for the next several hours. There will be a few breaks in the clouds today with clearing skies overnight. Lows will dip down near 30 tonight.

Monday is going to be much brighter with high pressure building into the state early in the week. The sunshine and southerly winds will help highs rise back into the lower 60s Monday afternoon. Even warmer weather arrives on Tuesday with highs near 70°. The unseasonably warm air will not stick around for long! Another system arrives midweek and highs will fall back below average by Wednesday.