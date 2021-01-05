Cloudy, cool and calm for several days

CLOUDS HANG AROUND

We hoped you had some time to enjoy Monday’s sunshine because these clouds Tuesday are likely not moving on anytime soon.

Behind a passing cold front, colder air has slipped into central Indiana, clouding up the skies and cooling temperatures some 10-degrees from Monday. It isn’t arctic air but the chill is more seasonal and will be persistent for the rest of the week. The clouds will be persistent too.

Early morning fog could be the largest weather hurdle and we are expecting visibility to drop before sunrise Wednesday. Areas of heavier fog could also produce some freezing fog as temperatures fall well below freezing overnight.

The atmospheric tonight is set up to linger for the rest of the work week. A temperature inversion is overhead – meaning, a layer of warmer air sits atop a layer of colder air, trapping clouds and low level moisture. These inversions are most frequent in the cold weather months when patterns go stagnant. With light winds, there is no mixing up of the warmer air to the surface and we become locked in to low clouds for extended spells.

Sunshine will therefore be limited for the next several days with no real changes in the daily temperatures. Looking ahead, we are expecting the brighten the skies this weekend.