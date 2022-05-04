Expect a foggy, cloudy, cooler start this morning, as temperatures have dipped down into the 40s in many locations. Due to the fog, some sprinkles may fall this morning until drier air punches in by mid-morning (not worthy of an umbrella).

A northerly flow is now underway and will keep the pattern cooler today, as highs reach the mid to lower 60s, compared to the upper 70s of Tuesday. Some late day sunshine should end the day marking a bright finish to a rather overcast day.

Thursday brings more clouds on the increase, while shower and storms begin to gather out west. It appears rain will begin to move in by mid to late afternoon, as temperatures hold in the lower 60s. This has been quite an active week with rain chances and it continues…

The weekend shows improvements, after light, scattered chances early on Saturday (mini marathon), rain chances will ease and some sun could wrap up the late afternoon. Sunday brings a return to more stable conditions with more sunshine and warmth. This will kickoff a huge jump in warmth, likely marking the warmest of the year by Tuesday, as highs likely reach the upper 80s! Get ready!!!