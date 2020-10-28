Cloudy, damp morning rush hour; some sunshine returns this afternoon

Prepare for another cool start with areas of drizzle across the state. The radar does not show much activity, but it will be damp for many with patchy mist/drizzle for the morning commute. Kids waiting at the bus stop will want to wear layers as temperatures hold steady in the lower to mid-40s.

There will be some improvements this afternoon as sunshine breaks through the cloud cover for the first time since Saturday! Highs in the upper 50s are expected, which will be about 10 degrees higher compared to Tuesday’s highs in the upper 40s.

The weather in the eastern half of the US is very active. Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect within Oklahoma and the Texas panhandles for today. Plus, Hurricane Zeta is nearing the Gulf Coastline and projected to impact Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, Zeta strengthened and is creating winds at 85 mph. It is considered at Category 1 hurricane because of the sustained wind speeds. It will have the potential to strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane because it is getting fuel from the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

Zeta is expected to make landfall tonight and the storm will impact the southeast. Tennessee Valley and Georgia are also in Zeta’s path; it will weaken to a tropical storm when it scoots more inland.

Locally, we will have another wave of showers and embedded thunderstorms on Thursday as another low pressure system gains moisture from Zeta. That storm system will impact the Ohio Valley and likely bring the heaviest rainfall south of Indianapolis. Up to 2.00″ of rain accumulation is possible for the southern tier of the state.

By the weekend, the weather pattern is going to flip and central Indiana will see another dry stretch. Halloween’s forecast is looking pleasant and dry with highs back near 60°!

A dry cold front will result in a wind shift on Sunday and temperatures will drop. Many communities will have lows plunge into the upper 20 Monday morning and only into the upper 40s that afternoon!