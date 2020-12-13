Cloudy finish to the weekend

Only a few flurries will be possible over northern Indiana this morning. Much of the area will start Sunday with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s. Because of the cloud cover and light northwesterly wind flow, highs this afternoon are going to be much cooler compared to Saturday. The high temperatures in Indianapolis reached 55° right before the cold front swept over the state. Today, temperatures will become more “December-like” with highs near 40°.

The weather looks dry and cloudy this evening if your plans take you outdoors. If you’re heading to the zoo or plan to check out the Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, you will be in good shape. The winds won’t be strong, meaning there won’t be much of a wind chill factor this evening. Plus, temperatures will hover in the upper 30s. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 20s.

The workweek will open with cloud cover Monday morning with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures are going to dip even more early in the week with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are closely watching a system that will impact the Ohio Valley midweek. It will bring a potential for a light “sticking” snow to central Indiana. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates from the FOX59 Weather Authority.