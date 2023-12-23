It’s a cloudy and damp start to the holiday weekend. The light, scattered showers are possible early in the day with most of the activity pushing east of the area this afternoon. However, skies will remain gray and there is still a chance for patchy drizzle this afternoon and evening. Highs are going to be mild again and rise into the lower 50s.

Cloudy skies are on tap tonight and into Sunday morning. We are also tracking another chance for fog/ patchy drizzle early in the day tomorrow. There will be improvements by tomorrow afternoon as cloud cover breaks apart by the afternoon. There is a shot at sunshine for Christmas Eve afternoon with unseasonably warm weather for this time of year! Highs tomorrow will run nearly 20 degrees above average for the date!

Sadly, if you’re looking for a white Christmas in central Indiana, you’re not going to find it this year. Steady rainfall and highs in the 50s are expected this year. Unfortunately, Indianapolis does not see a “white Christmas” too often… Only 28% of Christmas Days in Indianapolis have had more than 1″ of snow on the ground since the late 1800s. The warmest Christmas Day was 64° set back in 1893 with the coldest (-4°) in 1983.