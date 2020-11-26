Cloudy skies on Thanksgiving Day

Skies are overcast across the area this morning with patchy drizzle in spots. The light drizzle will be possible late in the morning and central Indiana should dry out for the afternoon. Expect the gloomy look around the state for the next several hours, which will keep temperatures in the 40s. Some communities could bump near the 50° mark and that will make it the warmest Thanksgiving in Indianapolis in five years!

Peeks of sunshine will be possible late in the afternoon, mostly for locations west of Indy. Cloud cover will decrease overnight and the are should turn partly cloudy. Lows early tomorrow morning will fall near 37°.

Black Friday is going to be brighter and a few degrees warmer compared to today. The dry stretch of weather will continue through the holiday weekend! The brightest day will fall on Saturday with seasonable highs in the upper 40s. Additional clouds build back into the state on Sunday as our next system approaches.

The weather will take a wintry turn as we wrap up November and start December. Forecast models are hinting at snow showers and plummeting temperatures early next week. We are still several days out and any adjustment to the system’s path will impact what falls from the sky near central Indiana. Right now, snow showers are possible, and winds will be strong! Highs in the lower 30s are also possible next Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for more updates from the Weather Authority on FOX59.