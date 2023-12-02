Rain showers moved out of central Indiana last night, but the cloud cover is here to stay. Skies are going to remain gray throughout the day, which will keep temperatures in the 40s this afternoon. Indianapolis will rise to 49°, which is a few degrees above the average high of 45°.

The B1G Football Championship is tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium! Michigan and Iowa fans will likely not need the rain gear with skies remaining mostly cloudy this evening. Temperatures will stay in the 40s throughout the game with a temperature near 45° at kick-off.

Scattered showers will creep back into the area after midnight with the coverage rising much more early Sunday morning. Heavy rain is not anticipated with this storm system, but it will keep the region overcast and damp tomorrow as widely scattered rain slides over central Indiana. Rain totals should remain below 0.20”.