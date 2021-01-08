Cloudy skies to close the work week

The last several days have been quiet around central Indiana under mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures have also been seasonal and there won’t be too many changes to this calm weather pattern until the middle part of next week.

A northerly wind flow and ample cloud cover will keep temperatures a bit cooler than average today. Highs this afternoon will only peak in the lower to mid-30s this afternoon.

Be prepared for a wind chill too! The “feels like” temperatures may dip down into the lower 20s at times throughout the day.

The cloud cover is going to linger through the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid-20s. The clouds are going to thin out early Saturday with more sunshine in the mix for the weekend.

High temperatures both days will reach into the mid-30s. Temperatures will slowly climb next week and will peak near the 40° mark by Wednesday.

There are hints that another storm system will impact the weather in central Indiana late next week.

A cold front will bring a chance for a rain-snow mix on Thursday. Colder, more seasonal air will return next Friday with highs in the mid-30s.