INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! We are kicking off 2023 with foggy conditions and cloudy skies. The fog is going to linger through midday with patchy light mist in areas with visibility dropping below a mile. Skies will remain overcast through the afternoon. Despite the additional clouds, temperatures are going to be milder with highs in the lower 50s.

The evening is the final opportunity to see the Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds this year. The weather looks great for any outdoor plans this evening. Temperatures are going to be mild and drop back into the upper 40s after 9 PM. It may be cloudy, but the area will stay dry tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s.

On Monday, rain chances will return to central Indiana. There should still be plenty of dry time before the light, scattered rainfall arrives after 4 PM. The showers will first move into south-central Indiana with the widespread activity arriving after 10 PM.

Heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder are likely Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Up to an inch of rain will be possible by the time the system moves out midday Tuesday. Heavy downpours will result in poor visibility and potentially ponding on the roads.

Temperatures are going to jump into the lower 60s early Tuesday morning and rise near record levels! The record max temperature for January 3 in Indianapolis is 65° set back in 1950. Behind the system, cooler, more seasonal air is going to settle into the Midwest. Our next chance to see some sunshine will be Thursday and Friday of this week.