Cloudy stretch continues; tracking storm chances Saturday evening

It was a hazy start around the state this Saturday morning. Skies are rather cloudy, and temperatures are also mild. There could be a few breaks in the clouds today, but the cloud deck will stay in place for the next several hours. The southerly wind flow will help temperatures rise a bit more compared to Friday. Highs should reach into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon before showers and thunderstorms arrive.

We really need the rainfall due to the abnormally dry conditions around Indianapolis. The city has only had 0.02” of measured rain since August 19, which is the driest stretch for the dates in 112 years! There will be many dry hours before the showers and storms arrive late in the afternoon. There could be some rain activity on the radar after 3 PM with the main line arriving in our western counties around 5 PM. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out in our western counties this evening and tonight. Main threats include gusty winds, isolated heavy downpours and lightning.

Showers will continue through the overnight hours and into early Sunday morning. However, the rain chances are going to drop by Sunday afternoon and skies will brighten. Northwesterly winds will also keep temperatures more seasonal late in the day.

Mostly sunny skies return to the area early next week after seeing a cloudy stretch of days around the state. Overnight lows could even dip into the mid-50s early Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.