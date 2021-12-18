Cloudy weekend ends with more sun but chilly weather

We go into Saturday evening under a cloudy sky with our 44 degree high slipping through the 30s. Wind will die down in the evening, so it may not actually feel much colder until after midnight. Clouds will begin to thin out after midnight as well with a partly cloudy start to Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be in the mid 20s at the top of the morning with slow warming during the day. Our sky will feature a mix of sun & clouds to start things off with conditions becoming mostly sunny later. Wind will remain light and easterly during the day and the colder air mass will hang around a little bit. Highs will come close to 40, but may just miss the mark as a result.

Conditions will remain fairly normal through the start of the work week. Seasonable temps and a lack of precipitation will make for very average weather. Monday may be one of the milder days with a high in the mid 40s on the back of a southerly wind. We will enjoy sunnier weather to kick off the week as well.

Enjoy the quiet period, we deserve it after a few weeks of up and down weather!