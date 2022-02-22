We followed up our warmest day of 2022 with another day in the low 60s on Tuesday. Today came with rain showers and even storms overnight ahead of a low pressure system and sharp cold front. The front will make its way across the state this evening a plummet temperatures into the 20s by the start of Wednesday.

Wednesday morning feels-like temperatures will be in the low teens across much of Central Indiana. This means it will feel about 50 degrees colder than it did Tuesday afternoon! The day will be a little bit quieter weather-wise with high pressure parked to the northwest. This will keep a chilly breezy present through the day however with highs struggling to climb above freezing. Luckily, there will be some peeks of sun at times during the day.

The quiet weather will be short lived as our next system takes shape Wednesday night. Light snow mixed with sleet and even some freezing drizzle will impact parts of Central Indiana ahead of Thursday morning. The brunt of the storm will come later in the day though, between 3pm to 9pm that evening. Snow will fall north of the Indy suburbs with sleet mixing in through the metro area and south. The PM commute will certainly be impacted and caution needs to be taken. Snow will top things off later in the night before the system moves out entirely ahead of Friday morning. While this storm will not produce substantial amounts of precip, it will certainly contribute to poor road conditions.