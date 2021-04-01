Cold and snowy open to April but temperature to surge soon, warmest of the year on the way

COLDEST APRIL 1ST IN 49 YEARS

The high of 40-degrees in Indianapolis is the coldest for an April open since 1972 and the normal high for Valentine’s Day! Throw in some snow. Snow was reported in Indianapolis at 11:55 am officially.

LATE SEASON SNOW (AGAIN)

This marks the 4th straight April with a “trace” of snow or more. Over 70% of our April’s on record have produced a trace. Last year even later, falling on April 9th. So, did you see snow? April snow is not that rare, but accumulating (sticking) snow is.

Only 50 (36%) of April’s on record in Indianapolis have had measured snow. Most recently 2018 with 2.1″ on the first.

NEAR RECORD COLD THEN WARM SURGE

Temperatures may open at near record levels early Friday morning and for some outlying areas that could include a few locations in the upper teens. The forecast low in Indianapolis is 22°, the record is 20° set in 1961.

We are to see temperatures surge this weekend to a Easter Sunday high of 70° and then the warmest of 2021 by early/middle of next week. Sunshine will be plentiful starting Friday with no real threat of clouds and rain until Wednesday and Thursday of next week.