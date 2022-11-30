INDIANAPOLIS – An intense blast of cold air took Indiana by storm last night, and in it’s wake we find ourselves substantially colder from where we were 24 hours ago.

The result of a cold front!

The high temperature for Wednesday will go down in the books as 60° even though we haven’t been out of the mid 30s since daybreak! This is a result of a warm air mass that kept us in the low 60s until around 1am. At this point, a strong cold front swept the state from west to east and plummeted temperatures to the upper 20s by sunrise. The feels-like temperatures dropped a full 50° in just 8 hours overnight! Those feels like temps were in the 7-17 degree range this morning.

A short-lived chill

Temperatures throughout your Wednesday have remained in the 30s with feels like temps 10-15 degrees colder. Luckily, the wind will lighten a bit tonight, but temps will drop even more with lows in the 18-22 range. The sky will remain mostly clear through your Thursday and this will ease the cold just a bit. Highs will have a shot at reaching the upper 30s as a result too. One again though, the wind will return in the daytime and it will feel another 10 degrees colder.

A southerly wind will begin to warm us up again ahead of Friday. We’ll see high temperatures climb back into the low 50s during the day. This is expected even with a mostly cloudy sky. Our next chance for rain will come during the evening and overnight.