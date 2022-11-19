INDIANAPOLIS – Our coldest morning of the year looms ahead across the Hoosier State, but a midweek thaw will not be far behind.

Cold, but no more snow

Saturday became the first day with a low in the teens (19 degrees) in Indianapolis and also the fifth consecutive day with snow! The weather has certainly favored a more January-like pattern, but that will come to an end after Sunday.

Sunday will be the coldest day of the season thus far with lows falling into the mid teens across much of Central Indiana. Feels-like temps will drop into the single digits during the morning and struggle to reach the low 20s even in the afternoon. The amount of sun we see will be a redeeming factor however, as we stay mostly sunny overall. Temperatures will not fall as much overnight as a mild southwesterly wind returns to the region.

The march back to average

Our last average high of 50 or warmer is on Monday, and for the first time in over a week we’ll come close to the mark. With a strong southwest wind, it will feel chilly, but highs will begin to run back into the mid to upper 40s. A mostly sunny sky will not hurt either.

The southwest wind continues though begins to lighten up on Tuesday. Mostly to partly sunny skies prevail again. Highs are expected to return back above average in the low 50s and should hover there through Thursday!