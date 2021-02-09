Cold February continues with snow returning Wednesday

This young February continues to be cold, and as of Tuesday, ranks among the coldest 26% on record. There is no let-up in sight. The average temperature of 23.3° is a full 15-degrees colder than last year, and since Friday evening, we have remained below freezing.

The cold patter will not ease, and the prospects of remaining below freezing look high well through the weekend and into next week!

With the core of the cold looming just north of the U.S.-Canada border, the polar jet stream continues to remain very far south and stubborn for the foreseeable future. Current forecasts call for the sub-freezing temperatures to continue into the 17th of the month. The cold will remain steady but hints of a bitter blast continue for Valentine’s Day.

The bitter cold could surge behind a cold front late Saturday night and could produce one of the coldest Valentine’s Days on record with a morning low in the single digits and temperatures struggling to reach 10-degrees. If that is the case, it would only be the THIRD Valentine’s Day to ever do so.

Temperatures Sunday would normally reach 40° on the 14th, but this year could be as much as 25 to 30-degrees below normal.

SNOW RETURNS WEDNESDAY

The jet stream will send a new system east, entering the state mid-morning and increasing the chances of snow. Streaking across the state from west to east sets up for another light snow that could produce locally higher amounts underneath discreet, narrow snow bands, much like Monday evening in southern Indiana.

At this time, a 1″ to 2″ snowfall is possible along and north of the I-70 corridor with perhaps a few 3″ amounts in the mix.

We will have some new data before our 10:30 p.m. broadcast, so be sure to check back for updated timing and amounts then.