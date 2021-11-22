Cold flow to start a new week! Eyeing rainfall for Thanksgiving

Skies are clearing and colder air is rushing in to start your Monday morning! Bright sunshine will be with us for a majority of the day, but so will a healthy breeze from the northwest (7-13 mph). This will keep the chill going through the day, as we continue to dry out. Afternoon temperatures should reach the upper 30’s, roughly 10° below the seasonal average.

Tonight, under clearing skies and lighter winds, temperatures will drop to around 20°…marking the coldest morning of the season, so far! Expect more sunshine on Tuesday and a slight recovery in temperatures by the afternoon, compared to today’s highs.

Wednesday is a huge travel day, if not, the busiest the day of travel for the year! Expect very quiet conditions nationally! Both the east coast and west coast should remain mainly dry and tranquil. Expect snow showers in the interior mountain ranges of the Rockies but dry for the Midwest and the Ohio Valley. Air travel should not be an issue, at least not weather related.

Wet turkey in the forecast for Thursday here in Indiana! An approaching cold front will bring rain showers off and on through the day, while temperatures slide downward. Early rainfall estimates put Indianapolis between .25″ to .50″ for the day, with some slow travel at times. Expect more updates on timing and amounts in the days ahead!