Cold front bringing shower chances Monday, cooler temps for midweek

The rain held off for most of us for most of the day today for Father’s Day! Temperatures were able to top off in the 80’s and 90’s. A cold front will push into Indiana Monday and that will bring relief for the middle of the week.

⚠️SEVERE T-STORM WATCH ISSUED for Central Indiana, including the metro, until 1AM. Damaging winds up to 70 mph, hail up the size of ping pong balls, and an isolated tornado are all possible. Have a way to receive warnings now. #INwx @CBS4Indy @FOX59 @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/CTfBeWMP9f — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) June 20, 2021

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s, staying warm and muggy with mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will also be around, some heavier pockets of rain also going to be a possibility.

Monday for the start of the workweek, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80’s with a cold front moving in. This front will bring mostly cloudy skies and more in the way of shower chances during the day. Overnight lows will be cool behind that cold front, dropping into the lower 50’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature temperatures in the 70’s with a few clouds but we will dry out for those days. Overnight lows will also be in the lower 50’s, open window weather!

Thursday will be warmer with temperatures in the middle 80’s but still with plenty of sunshine.

More rain chances move in for next weekend.