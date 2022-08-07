INDIANAPOIS – Temperatures were back in the 90s on Sunday with a reading of 91 degrees being logged in Indianapolis. The hot & humid weather has stuck around for the better part of a week now, but relief has finally appeared on the horizon in an approaching cold front.

One more day of heat & humidity

We stay muggy as we head into Monday morning and that will keep lows in the lower 70s for a fourth consecutive night. Monday will feature a 50/50 sun & cloud mix during the day with an isolated shower or storm possible at any time. With that said, highs will still reach the upper 80s with an abundantly warm air mass. Late in the day and through the overnight however, a cold front will slide through the state from north to south. This will bring a more widespread rainfall, but finally indicates a shift in our pattern.

Seasonable weather settles in

Tuesday morning we will be dealing with remnant storm activity and may have to dodge a few showers & storms in the morning. A shift to sunnier skies will brighten our afternoon though and temperatures may still reach the low 80s. Humidity will also begin to drop as the sun comes out.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer, but seasonable. Highs will reach the mid 80s each day with a mostly sunny sky overhead. Humidity will still be there, but it will not be overbearing. A slight chance for storms will exist Thursday afternoon as a trough digs through the state, but the back half of the week will remain dry otherwise.