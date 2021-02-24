Cold front passes and warm up ends; Winter backs-off for the foreseeable future

WARMEST OF THE YEAR

For the second straight day, we enjoyed very mild air and many locations in north-central Indiana that failed to crack 50-degrees Tuesday got there Wednesday before a cold front slipped through. The front arrives shortly before 1:30 pm Wednesday in Indianapolis but not before reaching 58-degrees, the warmest of 2021 and the warmest since mid-December.

Wednesday’s high was more typical for the normal high for March 30th through April 1st.

The winds will have shifted area-wide to the northwest this evening and the colder air will settle south through the night. By sunrise Thursday, most locations will have returned to below freezing temperatures and even a chance of a snow flurry or two early in the morning.

REAL WINTER DISSAPPEARS

The cold wave has ended and after a stretch that included 15 straight days below freezing and over a foot of snow, we have returned right back to the default winter pattern of December and January. The bitter cold is alive and well in northern Canada but shows no signs of coming south for perhaps the next two weeks! The west to east jet stream pattern – meteorologists call “zonal” will provide more milder days ahead.

One week ago bitter cold gripped the Nation with 73% of the country covered in snow. Today temperatures return to 80-degrees in south Texas and brutal cold is a memory and snow cover has reduced by more than half of what is was last week. It appears that we have returned to our default pattern to start the winter that produced nearly 60% of the days above normal from December 1st through late January. It certainly is premature to declare winter dead with all of March ahead but there is a strong likelihood that winter’s worst is behind us. Stay tuned, March can be sneaky!!!