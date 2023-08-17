A few scattered storms are possible early this evening ahead of a cold front. The humidity will dive overnight and milder air returns for Friday

Skies brighten after pre-frontal showers and thundershowers just after 4:30pm Thursday. Spotty storm possible again thru 9pm as cold front dips southeast later this evening.

MILD weather returns to end the work week. Wind shift later tonight ushers in another batch of cooler and drier air. Will be the third straight morning for many starting in the 50s.

DROUGHT ENDS

It’s over for now. 98% of the state of Indiana was deemed ‘abnormally dry’ entering the month of July. A large portion was considered in ‘severe drought’. 9″ of rain has fallen (Indianapolis) since July 1st eradicating the dry/drought conditions leaving a mere 9% still dry.

No 90° day here since Aug 4th. The “northwest flow” jet stream has been the default pattern here all summer long keeping the heat in check. To-date, only eight days have reached or surpassed 90-degrees in Indianapolis, the warmest 91° thus far.

The predicted massive expansion of the southwestern HOT DOME will bring a late summer heat wave here and will produce the hottest air of the season and even challenge daily high temperature records Wednesday. Indianapolis has only reached 91° (on two occasions) this year and next week are to exceed that on several days. The predicted heat along with a ample amount of humidity would produce a heat index of 100° or higher for several afternoons.

Under the weight of the upper-air dome of heat, the air is sinking and compressing, thus heating up and also halting any vertical cloud development and hence shutting down rain production. A hot and dry spell is forecast for much of next week.