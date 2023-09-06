Wednesday marked the fifth straight day of very warm and humid conditions but the sticky streak will be snapped behind a passing cold front tonight
We could afford some rain but prospects still look low despite an approaching cold front. Unstable air is around and supports a downpour or a thunderstorm but coverage is minimal, under 20% through 11pm.
The cold front has revealed itself late Wednesday. Only a few downpours have developed west of Indianapolis just after 6:30pm. Drier, stable air behind the front will spread east rest of the evening and as the front crawls east.
RAINFALL IS IN SHORT SUPPLY
This has been the driest for the calendar dates since 2010 and among the driest since August 15th on record. We are now over 2″ below normal rainfall over the past three weeks. A cooler pattern is emerging with still few real rain chances next 10 days.
THE FORECAST FROM THE FOX59 WEATHER CENTER
TONIGHT: A widely scattered shower or storm before 12am, Peak coverage under 20% before 10pm. Wind shift with brief clearing before new clouds before sunrise. Cooler and turning less humid.
LOW 65
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, Much Less Humid. Spotty to passing shower at times.
HIGH 77
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a passing shower. Cooler
HIGH 74
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild
HIGH 77
SUNDAY: Sunny and seasonal
HIGH 80
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal
HIGH 82
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with showers likely and cooler
HIGH 73
WEDNESDAY: Mixed sun and clouds. Mild
HIGH 72