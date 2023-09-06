Wednesday marked the fifth straight day of very warm and humid conditions but the sticky streak will be snapped behind a passing cold front tonight

We could afford some rain but prospects still look low despite an approaching cold front. Unstable air is around and supports a downpour or a thunderstorm but coverage is minimal, under 20% through 11pm.

The cold front has revealed itself late Wednesday. Only a few downpours have developed west of Indianapolis just after 6:30pm. Drier, stable air behind the front will spread east rest of the evening and as the front crawls east.

RAINFALL IS IN SHORT SUPPLY

This has been the driest for the calendar dates since 2010 and among the driest since August 15th on record. We are now over 2″ below normal rainfall over the past three weeks. A cooler pattern is emerging with still few real rain chances next 10 days.

THE FORECAST FROM THE FOX59 WEATHER CENTER

TONIGHT: A widely scattered shower or storm before 12am, Peak coverage under 20% before 10pm. Wind shift with brief clearing before new clouds before sunrise. Cooler and turning less humid.

LOW 65

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, Much Less Humid. Spotty to passing shower at times.

HIGH 77

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a passing shower. Cooler

HIGH 74



SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild

HIGH 77

SUNDAY: Sunny and seasonal

HIGH 80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal

HIGH 82

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with showers likely and cooler

HIGH 73

WEDNESDAY: Mixed sun and clouds. Mild

HIGH 72