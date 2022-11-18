Passing snow showers and flurries this morning will be coming to an end by 10 a.m. statewide. A few breaks in the clouds today should be expected but the cold remains, as winds blow at 15 mph or higher. Highs later today will reach around 30° by late afternoon with wind chills in the 20s.

Tonight, skies clear and temperatures will tumble into the teens before sunrise. Although the winds will go light, the slightest breeze will create wind chills in the single digits.

Bright sunshine will greet us on Saturday morning! Expect increasing clouds by the afternoon and gusty winds to take hold…gusts up to 40+ mph will be possible before sunset. Flurries return Saturday evening with little accumulation in a few spots.

Sunday brings a return to bright sunshine and a slightly “milder” afternoon. This will mark the beginning of a more stable pattern (dry air) and warming trend that will take us into the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Temperatures jump quickly on Monday and a return to above average readings by Tuesday, the first time since November 11th!