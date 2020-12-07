Cold open to the workweek; warm surge coming!

Rather gray skies and limited flurries will greet you out-the-door this morning, along with a light northwest wind that will keep the colder air in play. Flurries will bring minimal impact, more or less, just a sign that winter is here for today. Some breaks in the clouds are expected through the day, so some brightness will return, as temperatures remain below the seasonal average of 41°.

Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will fall back into the 20’s overnight, marking a frosty start to your Tuesday morning.

Sunshine builds in tomorrow (Tuesday), along with the beginning a warm stretch! As winds turn southwest, and ridging on the rise…temperatures will surge marking the warmest of the month so far, as highs reach the middle 50’s for Thursday and Friday! Changes come this weekend with rain, wind and falling temperatures…could end as snow by Sunday.