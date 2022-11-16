Cloudy skies loom overhead in this deep, cold pattern for mid-November, as we’re feeling more like late December, at this time! Winds will be increasing today, adding to the chill, from the southwest at 10-20 mph with a few stronger gusts this afternoon. Passing flurries remain off and on today with highs only reaching the upper 30s.

Tonight, a pulse of energy will be swinging in from the north and dropping into central Indiana. This could kickstart a light band of snow and put a dusting down on area roads, creating slick conditions. Lake effect snows will continue in a few counties in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan with up to a foot in some spots by Thursday morning!

The cold pattern will hold through Saturday with highs struggling to reach the 30° mark both Friday and Saturday, with lows in the teens. Sunshine will start to make a more prominent showing on Sunday, as a new ridge begins to build in. This will mark the beginning of a warming trend that will lead us into Thanksgiving Day.