Cold pattern ends, Temperatures to surge; Humidity to rise and fuels spells of showers and thunderstorms

COLD ENDS

Early Tuesday we endured another unseasonably cold start in the 30s for the 7th time! In this stretch we’ve established the all-time coldest temperature for the month and narrowly missed a record low early this morning while ranking as the coldest May to-date since 1989!

Tuesday afternoon improved to nearly 60-degrees and not only did it feel better, it looked better. Adding sunshine goes a long way.

The cold pattern is in full retreat starting Wednesday and the chill eases as we enter the second half of the work week. The substantial pattern change brings on potentially the last of the unseasonably cold air for the season. Yes, we may not return to frost levels moving forward!

The deep dive of the jet stream is replaced by a flattening of the flow aloft. The jet stream will now become a “zonal” flow with air originating from the Pacific and not the Arctic regions of the planet. This pattern is a warmer one!

The pattern will flatten allowing for much warmer weather to surge into the eastern U.S. by late week.



The temperatures are to jump behind a warm front and early morning Thunderstorms starting Thursday. With the passing of the warm front we are expected to continue mild and above normal well into next week.

At this distance, later next week and heading toward the Memorial Day Weekend, and upper level ridge or Hot Dome could develop in the eastern U.S. and deliver the hottest air of the season – stay tuned!

WARMER BUT WETTER

The warm front surging into the state late Wednesday into Thursday morning will bring about the threat of showers and thunderstorms. Some gusty storms could rumble over north-central Indiana early Thursday morning as warm and more humid air flows int0 the state.

Timing numerous showers, downpours and thunderstorms each day through Sunday at this point with peak coverage Friday and Sunday as we see it right now. It’s a trade-off for the warm up, but we feel no all day rains are expected. We will fine tune the timing through the rest of the week.

SEVERE WEATHER ON A BREAK

While we may be knocking the chilly pattern a byproduct of the cold – fewer tornadoes. MAY is prime time for tornado season across the Nation and to-date, there have only been 11 reports nation-wide! The upcoming pattern change will bring about a substantial rise in that department very soon. In Indiana, that state averages six tornadoes annually.