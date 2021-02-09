Cold pattern holds, snow chances going back up!

Light snow is winding down from last night and overnight. Hardest hit areas of snow remained across the southern 1/3 of the state with isolated spots topping 5+ inches. This system is now pulling east and should bring an end to flurries/snow before noon time today.

Clouds will hang most of the day with perhaps a bright spot or two, while temperatures struggle to reach the upper 20’s this afternoon.

Dry weather holds tonight, as clouds begin to thicken with a new wave forming across the plains. The morning rush hour of Wednesday appears dry before snow begins to fall by late morning and afternoon from west to east.

For now, main snow track looks (this time) to be north of Indianapolis.

Although snow will fall here in downtown too, greater snowfall totals are anticipated from Boone to Tippecanoe and points east. This area could see 2-4″ for now, but look for more updates tonight on the exact track.

Another lighter round could arrive on Thursday too.

Busy times ahead, so be sure to watch daily, as snow chances remain through the weekend.