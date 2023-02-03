Arctic air reloaded and arrived on northwest winds Friday. Friday afternoon was the coldest since Christmas.

A large arctic high pressure keeps skies mainly clear but continued very cold Friday evening. Temps dip after sunset then level out later tonight. This was the coldest afternoon since late December with temperatures only reaching 20-degrees, over 15-degrees below normal.

The cold eases quickly this weekend. Early Saturday morning the wind-chill will still be in the single digits but SOUTHWEST winds develop. Temps rebound to near 40-degrees Saturday afternoon with a milder spell officially getting underway.

The Polar branch of the jet stream retreats quickly, and the new week brings a new pattern. This is really the default weather pattern this entire winter. A flat, west to east flow bring temps back well above normal next week. A storm system will arrive Tuesday with rain chances through Wednesday. The trade-off could be even milder temperatures in the 50s, a full 15-degrees above normal.