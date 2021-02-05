Cold takes hold; New and stronger surge of arctic air follows Saturday night snow

COLDER NIGHT

Skies were clearing late Friday after a few snow showers moved on. The cold winds will continue to blow and carry some of the coldest air of the season with them. Officially, Indianapolis has only dipped below 20-degree 9 times all season. Early Saturday will be the 10th and among the coldest this winter. The forecast of 13-degrees is the coldest in nearly two weeks and shy of the coldest of the season, 10-degrees set on Christmas morning.

Sunshine will be plentiful out the door Saturday but brace for the cold – as the wind chill will be holding near zero to the lower single digits.

SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT

The disturbance or low pressure that brings snow is what meteorologists call a “clipper” low. Son named after fast moving ships that sailed the Atlantic hundreds of years ago. The fast moving low will produce a “small” window of snow, perhaps seven to nine hours and race quickly off to the southeast before sunrise Sunday.

The cold air will aid in a fluffily brand of snow fall that could accumulate as much as 2″ to 4″ before ending before sunrise Sunday.

At this time, the average off a variety of snowfall producing machine forecasts is for nearly 2″ of snow in Indianapolis with a spread of .7″ to 3.5″. Numbers will be fine tuned later tonight, Saturday morning and Saturday evening so be sure to check back. You can plan your Saturday with the expectation that dry time will hold into late afternoon and perhaps early evening. Snow will increase in coverage after sunset and reach nearly 100% coverage around or just after 12 am Sunday.

REINFORECTING THE COLD

This is the first of several shots of arctic air – and with the emergence of the new pattern only the second time all season we are impacted by the polar branch of the jet stream. It has stayed way north since Christmas but now takes a dive into the U.S. bringing a steady supply of much colder air.

There will be shots of snow followed by shots of arctic air for the next several days if not the next two weeks based on the long-range projections off the overnight computer models. While the cold is in place, several minor waves, or disturbances will ride the jet stream into the eastern U.S. One arrives Saturday night with snow in tow.

Behind the snow, Sunday will be very cold with temperatures area-wide falling into the single digits and it will be the coldest air of the season. Sunday morning is expected to start at 8-degrees, the coldest of the season and coldest since last February. Scanning the weather records, this weekend will be the coldest weekend here since 2019.