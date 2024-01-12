A storm overhead is departing late Friday with arctic air in tow. Temperatures fall sharply tonight with snow and bitter wind-chills developing

SOGGY WEEK

We’re nearing one inch of rain Friday. The two storms total this week is now 2.41″ for the city of Indianapolis. 2024 is now among the top 10 wettest opens on record.

STORM DEPARTS AS ARCTIC ARRIVES

A full-on arctic blast is underway tonight – the first of the season. The once mild winter is now producing wind chills as low as -40° to -60° in parts of Montana, North Dakota and southern Canada. The storm is overhead and moving northeast.

Winds are light but that changes soon. Winds will rapidly increase before 8 p.m. Gusts could exceed 50 mph overnight as the storm departs. Wind Advisory is in effect overnight into early Saturday morning.

Brace for the blast, rain will ease and cut off soon from southwest to northeast through 8pm. Gusts will then develop and increase as the arctic air arrives. It hits hard and temps will fall sharply from 8pm thru 10pm.

Snow showers are expected to develop and become more numerous from midnight on. The cold air and the wraparound moisture of the storm will be behind any snow that falls. It may not be much, but impactful as this snow will be a lighter/drier snow that will blow and reduce visibility. Snow amounts may range from little to none to perhaps an inch or two locally. Hazardous travel will be likely early Saturday morning as passing snow showers coupled with gusty winds create reduce visibility and slick roads.

COLD WAVE GRIPS NATION

Temperatures at times will feel like it is below zero as this arctic air takes hold. The cold extends well into next week with nighttime lows near zero. Snow chances are expected to be light Sunday but increase Monday and again late week. Winter to-date has been among the top seven warmest on record. This will be the coldest stretch since late last December.