Cold wave continues with coldest of the season following President’s Day storm

TOP TOTALS

At least a dozen counties in central Indiana reported a double digit snow total from the President’s Day storm. Johnson County topped the list with 11″ reports. Indianapolis ranged from 7″ to just shy of 11″, with heaviest totals reported on the northwest side.

Snowfall Monday broke a record for the date set in 2010 when officially 6.8″ fell. The previous record was 6.3″. More snow fell into the early morning hours Tuesday bringing a storm total of 8.1″ -and making this the largest snow since the late March of 2018.

SUNNY SKIES

From Greene county to Tipton county, the snow cover is plentiful but so is the sunshine Tuesday afternoon! February sun is two-times stronger than it was on December 21st and growing stronger each day. However, we are still having an hard time overcoming the expansive snow cover. Temperatures Tuesday are sub-freezing for the 11th straight day.

Still no overcoming the cold even with the higher sun angle. Temp rise also altered by snows high reflectivity. The “Albedo effect” is in full effect following Monday’s heavy snow Tuesday afternoon.

Tonight looks favorable to be the first night below zero officially in Indianapolis this season and first time since 2019. We are forecasting a low of -5° with some outlying areas even colder. I’m posting below the forecast from one of our short-term models, taking some lows to -10° early Wednesday morning.