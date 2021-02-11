Cold wave reaches six days; What is the longest spent below freezing?

Thursday was the sixth straight day with sub-freezing temperatures

At 5:25 pm Thursday we officially reached six straight days of sub-freezing temperatures in Indianapolis, the longest stretch since January of 2018. The clock is still running and with 144 hours under our belt, you might be wondering what is the longest time spent below freezing?

Scanning weather records, six straight days is nothing compared to the 35 consecutive days set in 1977. From December 29th to February 1st we totaled 840 consecutive hours but the streak started shortly after sunrise on December 28th. We spent 17 hours below freezing and another 23 hours more before we would finally reach 32-degrees late in the day on the 2nd, bringing a grand-total of 880 consecutive hours!

The current forecast calls for this cold wave to continue beyond one more week. At this distance, the promise of 32-degrees or higher is on hold at least until next Sunday, February 21st!