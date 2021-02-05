Colder air slides into central Indiana; tracking more snow chances

It is a much colder start to the day across central Indiana. There have been times when the wind chill dipped near zero this Friday morning and this is only the beginning of a cold stretch for the area!

Temperatures starting today are going to remain below freezing mark and they will likely remain lower than 32 degrees for the next several days! Plus, even colder air is on the way at the open of the work week.

For the rest of the day, there will be times when skies turn mainly cloudy with a chance for light flurries. The amount of snow today is going to be minimal, but some of our southern counties may see a light dusting of snow accumulate.

Watch for slick spots! The recent wintry mix and flash freeze may create black ice on some of the secondary roads or untreated surfaces.

Another round of snow is on the way this Saturday night and it could bring light snow accumulations to central Indiana. Right now, forecast models are hinting around 1” of snow with isolated higher totals to the north.

The bigger story this weekend with be the even colder air accompanying the system.

Lows on Sunday night are going to dip down into the single digits with the potential for subzero wind chills. The last time Indianapolis fell below 10 degrees was on Valentine’s Day last year.

That morning, the city fell to a low at 2 degrees. Air temperatures haven’t fallen below zero since January 31, 2019!

Find ways to stay warm in the coming days!