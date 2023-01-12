Thursday opened with rumbles of thunder and drenching downpours but ended colder and windy. A storm system is departing and temps are taking a tumble

DRIER AND COLDER AIR

Dry time returns Thursday evening after a rainy Thursday. A few embedded thunderstorms early Thursday morning elevated some rainfall totals to over one-inch. The rain has departed the state just after 6:30pm, and dry time will settle in for a few hours. The brisk winds will aid in drying things up and likely not producing any slick spots tonight.

Temperatures will continue to lower to near the freezing mark by midnight and that’s when a few snow flurries will begin to show up. Colder air wrings the moisture out of the air so flurries will become a little more common later tonight.

Nearly two weeks in and still no measured snow this January. As the storm departs, colder air arrives on north winds. As flurries develop later tonight, winds off Lake Michigan could transport a few snow showers south into central Indiana around daybreak Friday. These are expected to be very localized but may be enough to produce some minor accumulation.

To-date we have only had 4.4″ of snowfall or 40% of the normal. Normal snow at this point of the season is nearly 11″.

STORMS ARE LINING UP

We’ve entered a very active pattern with fast moving ‘spring-like’ storm systems. This is the 1st of several over the next 10 days. Severe weather outbreak(s) are very likely with each of these storms. The most recent storm produced 100 severe weather reports with over two dozen tornadoes.

Storms lining up across the Pacific ocean insures more milder weather here but an active pattern too. Four storm systems will impact us over the next ten days. They are coming in two to three day intervals. At this time they are mainly rain makers but ONE of these may grab just enough cold air for some appreciable snow, but which one? Stay tuned.