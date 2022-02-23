Colder air is back and a drier day is shaping up for the area. Expect limited sunshine through the day and a chilly breeze to hold from the northwest. A passing flurry is possible too, but dry weather will dominate the state. Highs this afternoon will only reach the lower 30s, nearly 12° below the seasonal afternoon average.

This evening, clouds thicken as light snow and a patchy, light, wintry mix will move in through the overnight. The amounts from this first, weaker “wave” will be light but some roads will get a light dusting or coating. Keep this in mind for Thursday morning’s rush hour, as extra time may be needed.

The second wave will bring a more potent, robust punch with heavier, steadier rain, ice and snow. This should begin to enter our area by late afternoon tomorrow (Thursday) and continue through early Friday morning.

For now, icy weather looks to dominate the city of Indianapolis meaning less snow and more ice. Cold rain will dominate the southern counties, as our northern counties will be in a mixing bowl of ice and snow. Plenty of moisture is available but temperatures within the column of air are too warm for an all snow event!

Regardless, roads will become slick and messy through tomorrow night and into Friday morning. Eventually, the column of air will cool enough for all snow, but by then moisture will be drying up, so snow totals will not be high. Here is our current thinking on snow totals through Friday morning:

The weekend looks dry and quieter with another warming trend by early next week!