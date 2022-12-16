Cloudy skies are back and a colder flow is now underway, while winds remain breezy through the day. Out-the-door, expect a chilly start with wind chills in the lower 20s and mostly dry conditions for the morning rush hour.

By the afternoon, gray skies will remain and a few passing flurries will dance across the state with no accumulation. Highs this afternoon will remain in the 30s, so slightly below the seasonal averages and the first day below average since December 4th, nearly two weeks!

The weekend brings additional flurries and a few passing snow showers on Saturday afternoon and into the evening, as temperatures struggle to reach the freezing point (32°) tomorrow. Could see a light dusting in spots but this will be extremely limited for the state. More sunshine on Sunday expected but with little warmth for us.

Upcoming late week arctic blast and snow potential! Models are indicating a drastic drop in temperatures and some accumulating snow possible for Thursday and Friday. Still very early in the timing but certainty in extreme temperature drop feels likely. Snow chances remain intact but amounts, timing and track remain low this far out! Stay tuned for more over the weekend with daily updates.