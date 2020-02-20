Colder night ahead but temperatures turnaround quickly

Skies will clear overnight as north winds transport another shot or arctic air into the state. Similar to last week but not as cold, Friday will start quite cold

For only the third tile this month, afternoon high temperatures failed to crack 32-degrees. The coldest afternoon thus far has been Valentine’s day with a high of only 19°. As skies clear tonight, wind will become light and temperatures are set to drop. Early morning low temperatures are likely to dip into the single digits especially in many outlying communities.

The trade off for the cold air? Sunshine! We are expecting the the chill to ease quickly and skies to be mainly clear entering the weekend. High pressure will settles south overnight then migrate east. Southwest winds will begin to blow allowing for temperatures to rebound starting as early as Friday afternoon.

Updating the weekend forecast, a slower arrival of clouds and showers Sunday will allow temperatures to climb to near 50-degrees. Rain chances holding off until late so enjoy the sunshine! Big changes are looming for next week and they include sticking snow and colder temperatures. A pattern shakeup may be well underway next week.