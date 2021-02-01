Colder pattern emerges as February opens

FINAL MONTH OF WINTER?

Meteorological winter entered its final month as February opened. It is a transitional month that can be very volatile and produce formidable storms. This is a month that starts warming, climbing average-high temperatures from 37-degrees on the 1st to an average high of 45-degrees on the 28th.

The sun angle is higher each day, and the days are getting longer too. We gain one hour and four minutes of daylight when the month comes to an end.

February is notorious for some serious winter storms, however. In-fact, the largest snow storm on record for Indianapolis occurred February 16 and 17 of 1910, with just over 16″ of snowfall. Two of the top three storms on record occurred in February.

To date, it really has been a “easy” winter despite the past weekend’s storm and the cold blast on Christmas. Overall, the winter has been a warm one, nation-wide and locally alike. Since December 1, nearly 60% of the days have been above normal. This winter is running 3-degrees per day above and ranks among the warmest 29% on record.

Snowfall was heaviest in north-central Indiana this past weekend, and despite having the “largest” snow of the season in Indianapolis, we are still over 6″ below normal in snow.

WINTER AWAKENS?

It is a new month, and at some point, we knew there would be some correction coming. For the first time since Christmas, the polar branch of the jet stream is on the move and headed for the lower 48.

There was no ignoring this as both long-range forecasts are in agreement that the cold will plunge south this weekend and bring bitter cold to much of the central and eastern U.S.

A brief warm up will precede the first shot of cold coming Thursday night into Friday, then a bigger and bolder blast will arrive with potential sticking snow Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures Sunday may run as much as 25-degree below normal, with lows possible headed below zero early next week. We are hawking over the snow potential for Sunday and how strong this cold blast will be.

Stay tuned and check in frequently for updates!