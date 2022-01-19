Colder shift gets underway! Still lacking in snowfall chances

We are off to a milder start this morning, as temperatures started in the middle 40s, nearly 10° warmer than the afternoon highs this time of the year! Although a much better start it won’t last for the day. A cold front will be arriving mid-morning bringing a wind shift and return to colder air by the afternoon.

The front may bring a few sprinkles along and just behind the front but most stay dry. Winds will remain steady through the afternoon shifting to the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Clouds will begin to break in the evening and overnight, as arctic air encompasses the state. Lows tonight will drop into the lower teens, as dry weather holds locally.

Thursday will bring some limited sunshine at times and a few passing flurries. Heavier lake-effect snow will be adding up with totals of 3″ to 8″ in northwestern Indiana. More arctic air spills in on Friday but additional sunshine will bring a bright end to the workweek.

No decent snow chances from now through Sunday morning, even in this colder regime. We are watching two clippers late Sunday and Monday evening. Both could bring light snow chances with some accumulation, expect more updates in the days ahead.