Dry weather holding this morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies, as temperatures hover in the lower 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. A dry morning rush hour is expected but a heavier coat will be needed at the bus-stop, as we enjoy some early, limited sun in spots!

Clouds will be on the increase by late morning and showers will begin to develop and sweep across the state. This will add to the cooler feel, as highs barely reach 50° and a few ice pellets/graupel may mix in with the rain for the evening rush. Winds will turn breezy from the southwest at 12-20mph.

Friday and Saturday brings a much colder, wintry flow, as highs reach the upper 30s for most, as rain and snow showers return. Ground temperatures will be too warm Friday for any accumulation but some grassy accumulations will be possible Friday night and into Saturday. Is this winter’s last stand!?

Warming gets underway on Sunday and will drive our weather for early next week! 70s return on Monday and hold through Wednesday, as rain chances increase, along with a few storms. In the meantime, bundle up!