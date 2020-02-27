Breaking News
Colder shot but drier days ahead!

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

30° / 22°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 20% 30° 22°

Friday

30° / 20°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 30° 20°

Saturday

36° / 12°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 36° 12°

Sunday

53° / 29°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 53° 29°

Monday

57° / 44°
Light rain
Light rain 50% 57° 44°

Tuesday

55° / 48°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 55° 48°

Wednesday

58° / 49°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 100% 58° 49°

Hourly Forecast

24°

6 AM
Snow Showers
40%
24°

24°

7 AM
Snow Showers
50%
24°

24°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

25°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

27°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
27°

29°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

30°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
30°

31°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
31°

32°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
32°

33°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
33°

34°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
34°

35°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
31°

30°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
30°

29°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
29°

28°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
28°

26°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
26°

25°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
25°

23°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
23°

23°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
23°

Flurries will continue through the day but little to no accumulation is expected, a dusting at best! Roads are slick in some spots but for the most part, interstates look really good. Breezy, west to northwest winds will hold through the day, adding to the chill, as highs reach around 30° in most areas. Some sunshine should help to brighten the day!

Another weak wave will swing through the region tomorrow (Friday), throwing a few flurries in the mix (20%), keeping with the theme that winter is still here!

The weekend looks much better and dry (both days), with a relief in the chill, as sunshine returns and highs reach the upper 30’s Saturday and lower 50’s on Sunday.

Rain returning early next week and will likely be heavy at times. Thunderstorms possible too for the first time of 2020, which could result in flooding issues for several, if not, many counties. Stay tuned on this…

