Colder shot but drier days ahead!

Flurries will continue through the day but little to no accumulation is expected, a dusting at best! Roads are slick in some spots but for the most part, interstates look really good. Breezy, west to northwest winds will hold through the day, adding to the chill, as highs reach around 30° in most areas. Some sunshine should help to brighten the day!

Another weak wave will swing through the region tomorrow (Friday), throwing a few flurries in the mix (20%), keeping with the theme that winter is still here!

The weekend looks much better and dry (both days), with a relief in the chill, as sunshine returns and highs reach the upper 30’s Saturday and lower 50’s on Sunday.

Rain returning early next week and will likely be heavy at times. Thunderstorms possible too for the first time of 2020, which could result in flooding issues for several, if not, many counties. Stay tuned on this…