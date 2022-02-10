The passage of a cold front last night is dragging in colder air across the state for your Thursday! Expect flurries around at times today, under limited sunshine, especially for the afternoon hours. After enjoying back-to back days with highs in the middle 40s and sunshine, today’s highs will only reach the middle 30s. Overall, a fairly quiet, typical winter’s day for the state, as travel should be fine.

Rainfall returns to the state on Friday, as winds turn breezy from the southwest and temperatures climb into the lower 40s early. At certain points through the day, some wet snow flakes could mix in for our northern counties but this will be mainly a rain event.

By Friday evening, behind the front, colder air will pour in and trigger snow showers through the overnight and continue into early Saturday morning. This could create a few slick spots, as temperatures fall into the early 20s.

Another wave of light snow arrives on Sunday afternoon with minor accumulations. Slick conditions for parts of the state will be expected, as the clipper slips out of the state by Sunday evening with a dusting to 1/2″ in spots (subject to change in the days ahead).