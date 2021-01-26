Colder spell develops as storm departs, snow chance returns Wednesday

COOLING OFF

We got on the front side of a powerful storm that eventually brought temperatures well above freezing and allowing us to dodge the most significant wintry weather. The low pressure is outbound and in its wake, colder winds are blowing. The winds are shifting to the northwest Tuesday night with colder and drier air moving in. We expect little to no precipitation early this evening and some clearing by daybreak. Temperatures will lower to the lower 20s early Wednesday with a wind-chill in the middle teens.

The chill is notable and one that lingers this week. A product of the expanded snow cover. After the storm that buried some locations of Nebraska and Iowa under a foot or more of snow, the US snow cover reached 47% Tuesday morning. This is the highest this season and will aid in preserving the chill for the next few days. While snow and snow cover is lacking here, the air that is imported from the north will maintain its chill leading to several mornings this week starting out in the teens. To-date, there have only been six nights with temperatures below 20-degrees, the FEWEST in a winter season in 89 years. We will add to that total this week.

LIGHT SNOW WEDNESDAY

A new system will cross the southern-central Plains and bring a round of light snow to central, south-central Indiana Wednesday afternoon and evening. The system isn’t expected to last long but snow chances will rise by mid-afternoon. Snowfall will like occur with this system along and south of the I-70 corridor before quickly tapering off and ending early Wednesday evening. At the time of this post, the coverage may only reach 25% of the area and snow amounts will be generally a coating to locally one inch at best.

Attention will then turn to a potentially sloppy system this weekend. More on that in the days ahead.