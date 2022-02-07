Colder start to the workweek; Tough wind chills this afternoon

After a seasonal, sunny Sunday — a cold front is on the move this morning across the state! This front will bring an increase in clouds at times through the afternoon and usher in chillier air through the day. Some sun will help to brighten the day but wind chills will hold in the teens.

Some clouds will break tonight and a bigger drop in our temperatures will occur marking overnight lows into the single digits, while mostly dry conditions hold for the state.

A mix of sun and clouds return on Tuesday, along with a southwesterly flow which will give us another boost in temperatures. Highs Tuesday will reach the upper 30s with winds at 10-15 mph.

The rest of the workweek will have us with more ups and downs but little in snow chances or at least any decent accumulations.