Colder weather follows the wettest day of 2021

SATURDAY SOAKING

The forecast lived up to its billing – downpours would arrive and increase by early afternoon. The drenching rain on Saturday brought on high/standing water on roadways for a time and totaled over one and a half inched marking the wettest day of 2021. By 6 pm the city rain gauge located near the airport had reached 1.24″ surpassing March 18th’s 1.23″. A lull in the rain would take hold but only briefly

Shortly after 6:30 pm a line of heavy rain and gusty winds reached the city and drove the rainfall total up to 1.55″. April showers were not to be found in the opening six days of the month but now we’ve received four straight days of measurable rain totaling 2.55″.

MORE RAIN ON THE WAY

The rain has scattered again late evening but new showers are inbound for a soggy Sunday. Colder air wrapping around the spring storm system will keep temperatures only at March levels in the low to mid 50s. Showers will be lighter than Saturday but perhaps more persistent.

Rain will increase to nearly 70% coverage by sunrise and continue into early afternoon. Coupled with the gusty winds and cool temperatures the weather Sunday will take on more of a mid- March look and feel.