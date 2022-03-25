Clouds loom overhead and passing showers will continue for this Friday, as highs struggle to reach the middle 40s (well below the seasonal average of 56°). Winter or heavier coats are a good call today, and keep the umbrella nearby for a steadier shower this afternoon and early evening.

Tonight, colder air and a weak but deeper wave will drop across the state. This will bring a light wintry mix through the overnight and into early Saturday morning. Little to no accumulations expected but some roads could become slick (best chance north and northeast of downtown), as the forecast lows drop into the lower 30s.

Sunday brings a return of some sunshine but also the threat of damaging frost/freeze in the early hours before and at sunrise. This could kill some emerging flowers and buds…if you can, protect as needed!

Next week brings welcomed warmth by Wednesday but more unsettled weather, as rain and storms return by Thursday, followed by another cool down.