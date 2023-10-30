‘Late day sun eased the chilly slightly Monday, but a new system reinforces the cold and may bring the first snow of the season

FREEZE WARNING

We were overdue for a frost let alone a freeze. To go this deep into an October without a low of 36° (frost levels) and 32° (freezing) is impressive. We delayed this level chill well beyond the average dates. The first frost typically falls on the 12th of October while the first freeze is on the 23rd.

We had our first freeze of 2022 on the 19th of October but the latest first freeze on record. November 27th, 1902.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing early Tuesday for the first time this season area wide. A freeze warning has been issued for all of central Indiana through 10am Tuesday. The predicted low of 29° will be the coldest here and first freeze since April 24th, over 6 months ago.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

The day will start with a real chill and end with some ‘frightening flakes. An upper-level system will dive south overnight bringing reinforcing cold air with it. The system will activate lake effect snows in the Upper Midwest. Some locations off Lake Superior could receive snowfall of 2″ to 4″ with rates at 1″ to 2″ per hour for a time late tonight.

Prospects of seeing our first snowflakes of the season are on the rise as an upper-level low dives into the state on Tuesday. After a sunny start, winds and clouds will increase and with a unseasonably cool air in place, light rain showers along with ice pellets and even some snow could fall later into the evening. Peak coverage is under 20% but it comes late day or into the evening, Trick-or Treat will be brisk and cold, coldest since 2017’s 43° high along with a wind-chill in the middle 20s.