For the first time since March 18th, the afternoon high failed to climb above 35-degrees. Chilly spell has taken hold and will produce quite the chill early Tuesday

We were due for some colder air. November is the fastest month to cool annually, and to-date was running over 3° warmer than last year. Month ends with an average high of 46° and today temperatures were exceeding 10° below normal.

This was the coldest afternoon of the season and coldest since mid-March and it will produce the coldest night thus far. Lows will dip into the teens area-wide overnight with a brisk wind. Wind-chills will be in the single digits early Tuesday AM.

WARMING STARTS WEDNESDAY

Warming on the way as windy conditions develop Wednesday. The transition to milder air will be quick and gusty winds will quickly bring area temperatures back to more seasonal levels. Ahead of rain fall later this week, Thursday will climb back above 50-degrees. Showers are expected later in the day increasing by Friday morning.