Coldest April morning in 24 years; Temperatures surge on gusty winds starting Saturday

RARE APRIL AIR

It was no record Friday morning but that was the COLDEST April temperature in Indianapolis in 24 years! The low of 22° was shy of record for the date 20° set in 1961. The last time an April produced this kind of a chill was in 1997. That’s when the all-time coldest April temperature was tied at 18°. Set in 1997 and 1972.

We are expecting another frosty night but not as cold as Friday morning as winds begin a gradual turn to the southwest. Under clear skies lows will drop below freezing.

WINDY AND WARMER

The temperatures are set to take off as gusty, southwest winds blow starting early Saturday. Afternoon gusts could approach forty miles per hour as the warmer air surges into the state. The warm up will continue into Sunday for an Easter high topping 70-degrees. It will be the third straight Easter with mild temperatures and 4th 70-degree Easter over the past six years.

Afternoon temperatures of 70-degrees or higher are expected for much of next week with the warmest of 2021 arriving Tuesday. Temperatures will average as much as 15° above normal or at mid-May levels before showers arrive next Thursday.